Fulham v Tottenham – live streaming, what tv channel is the game on?

Where to watch the match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This Saturday’s Premier League action is highlighted by Tottenham’s journey to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in a reduced fixture list.

Both teams, currently on a somewhat encouraging run, are aiming to further their respective ambitions in this evening kick off.

Tottenham, eyeing a top-four finish, can surpass Aston Villa in the standings with a win. Fulham, showing promise this season, have a realistic chance of finishing in the top half of the table.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 5:30PM from Craven Cottage in Fulham. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

This matchup is significant for both sides as they seek to solidify their positions in the league.

In their recent match at Molineux, Fulham seemed to have the upper hand against Wolves in the first half, generating eight shots on goal compared to Wolves’ single attempt.

The second half told a different story, and Fulham’s inability to capitalize on their chances cost them, as they ultimately lost 2-1, despite Wolves having fifteen fewer shots in total.

Tottenham, in contrast, displayed clinical efficiency in their crucial top-four clash against Aston Villa.

Spurs managed five shots on target and converted four, showcasing their sharpness in front of the goal. This victory brought them within two points of Villa, who are fourth in the standings.

A win in their next game at Craven Cottage would be significant for Tottenham, propelling them into a favorable position for a Champions League spot, with both teams having played 28 games.

Looking at Tottenham’s Premier League performance this season, they’ve been part of high-scoring games, with 22 out of their 27 matches featuring at least three goals, including 10 of their last 13 away games.

We should be in for an entertaining game with plenty of goal mouth action this evening.

