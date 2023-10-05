Home - News - Fulham v Sheff Utd Predictions

Sheffield United, who are currently at the bottom of the standings without a win, will head to Craven Cottage this Saturday at 3pm to face off against Fulham.

Despite their recent defeat to Chelsea during the Monday Night Football match, Fulham will be aiming to claim a victory in this fixture..

Why Sheffield United can win @ 9/2:

It’s essential not to underestimate Sheffield United. While they have yet to secure a win this season and suffered a massive 8-0 defeat to Newcastle along with a loss to West Ham, they showcased their potential by challenging Manchester City and only narrowly losing to Spurs with a 2-1 scoreline.

Their chances for a win seem promising, especially against a Fulham side that struggled against Chelsea and currently appears a bit lost without their key player, Aleksandar Mitrovic. Considering Fulham’s current performance, the odds of 9/2 for a Sheffield victory seem quite attractive.

Gus Hamer as a likely scorer @ 11/2:

For Sheffield United to come out on top, they need to be on target.

Their main strikers, Oli McBurnie and Cameron Archer, are still working on their synergy.

Meanwhile, Hamer stands out as Sheffield’s most likely goal-scorer. His impeccable timing and outstanding skill have already led to two goals this season for a team that’s netted only five times in the league.

I believe Hamer might be the difference-maker in this game.

A win here would be an excellent boost for Sheffield United before the international break.