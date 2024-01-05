Home - News - Fulham v Rotherham live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch tonight’s FA Cup third round kick off between Fulham FC and Rotherham, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fulham host Championship outfit Rotherham United at Craven Cottage on Friday night in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Cottagers will come into Friday’s encounter with their tails up after securing a 2-1 victory over Premier League title-contenders Arsenal at the weekend.

They showed incredible resilience to overturn a goal deficit to earn all three points thanks to strikes from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova Reid on either side of the interval.

Rotherham are pretty much struggling but this game should be a welcome relief from their domestic troubles in the Championship.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom or the the BBC unfortunately. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 7:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s FA Cup live stream service from Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium.

The triumph over Arsenal also reinforces Fulham’s strong home record, with the club winning four of their past five games at Craven Cottage. Back-to-back 5-0 demolition jobs of Nottingham Forest and West Ham were among the results.

Having reached the quarter-finals in last season’s FA Cup, Marco Silva’s side will indeed be heavy favourites to overcome a struggling Rotherham side, who are stuck at the foot of the Championship table.

The Millers have endured a rough ride lately, winning just one of their past 14 games in all competitions ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage.

An FA Cup run will not be seen as the main priority for the visitors, but it could give the club a lift at a crucial juncture of the season.

Since rejoining the Championship, Rotherham has demonstrated their ability to thrive in challenging situations.

Their performances are highlighted by draws against top teams like Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton.

These results, along with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane, a 2-1 win against Sunderland, earning four points from Middlesbrough, and securing draws against Burnley, Luton, and Coventry in the previous season, reveal a consistent trend of resilience.

Though it might seem unusual to favor a lower-tier team like Rotherham against Premier League clubs, their track record provides plenty of reasons for optimism as they head to West London with nothing to lose.