Fulham v Norwich Live Steaming EFL Cup

On Wednesday, 27th September 2023, the EFL Cup returns as Fulham and Norwich City face off in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the iconic Craven Cottage.

Where to watch the match

Although fans might be disappointed to learn that the match won’t be broadcasted on conventional TV, there’s no need to fret. Die-hard supporters can catch every moment by purchasing a match or season pass on Fulham FC’s platform (FFC TV) or Canaries TV.

Journey to the Third Round

Fulham, after a dramatic elimination of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur via a penalty shootout, cemented their place in the third round.

With Marco Silva at the helm, Fulham’s recent form has been lukewarm, mustering four points from their past three fixtures and registering a single goal.

On the other side, Norwich City, often referred to as the ‘Yellow Canaries’, approach this fixture on the back of two consecutive losses in the EFL Championship.

Their form has seen its highs and lows, which paints a picture of inconsistency lately.

Fulham Team News

Delving into the form guide, Fulham’s recent encounters saw them draw with Crystal Palace, conquer Luton Town, succumb to Manchester City, emerge victorious against Tottenham Hotspur, and secure a draw against Arsenal FC.

Norwich Team News

Norwich, meanwhile, experienced a mixed bag. They faced defeats to Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City, celebrated victories over Stoke City FC and Bristol City, but endured a loss to Rotherham United.

As the Carabao Cup is a different ballgame from the league, both teams’ managers are likely to strategize differently, given the dual objectives of progressing in the cup and preserving key players for their respective league campaigns.

For Fulham, Marco Silva could introduce a host of changes.

Alex Iwobi, who hasn’t had much starting time, might get his chance to shine from the beginning, while Fode Ballo-Toure also stands a chance to be in the starting XI.

Other players, such as Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson, and Carlos Vinicius, who’ve been on the fringes in league games, could potentially get a run out, marking this fixture as a perfect platform for them.

The Canaries’ gaffer, David Wagner, isn’t expected to hold back on the changes either. Midfield dynamo Adam Forshaw could be in the starting lineup for the first time since his summer move to the club.

In the attacking realm, both Przemyslaw Placheta and Onel Hernandez are anticipated to feature from the beginning.

Sam McCullum and Liam Gibbs are also rumoured to return to the starting XI. However, the disappointment for Norwich fans would be the unavailability of Danny Batth, who previously represented Sunderland in the EFL Cup’s initial rounds.

Match Predictions and Insights

Given their Premier League status and performance, Fulham heads into this clash with some confidence. After a summer of recalibrations, Fulham seems to have found their rhythm, comfortably situating themselves in the Premier League’s mid-table. Impressively, out of their past five matches, they’ve tasted defeat only once – and that was against the football giants, Manchester City.

While Fulham’s defence has managed to keep consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, given the anticipated lineup changes, Norwich finding the net seems plausible.

Notably, Fulham has secured a solitary clean sheet at Craven Cottage this season against Luton, and the Yellow Canaries have managed to score in all six of their away outings this campaign.

Given these stats and the odds, a Fulham win with both teams scoring seems a likely scenario, standing at 21/10.

As Fulham and Norwich City lock horns at Craven Cottage, both teams not only battle for progress in the Carabao Cup but also strive to maintain momentum in their respective leagues.

For fans and neutrals alike, this match promises a blend of strategy, skill, and suspense. So, whether you’re rooting for the Cottagers or the Canaries, this midweek clash is set to deliver a dose of high-octane football action.