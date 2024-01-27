Home - News - Fulham v Newcastle live streaming on TV

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle Utd including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming information.

Newcastle United will make the trip to Craven Cottage to take on fellow Premier League side Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, looking to keep their season alive.

It’s fair to say the Toon are feeling a sense of urgency as reality sets in on what was dubbed their dream season.

Despite a valiant display, their Champions League ended prematurely in the group stages; they failed to emulate last season’s run to the Carabao Cup final, falling to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is televised in the UK through the ITV and ITVX channels. You can watch on Viaplay Sports channel in Europe or Paramount+ channel in Australia. Kick off time for the match is 7PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium.

The Toon now find themselves 14 points cut-adrift of the Premier League’s top-four, and the pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe’s charges to come back firing on all cylinders post-winter break.

A lot rides on their journey in the FA Cup, which now represents a last chance saloon of silverware.

Newcastle brushed aside arch-rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup and could count themselves unlucky to not come away with at least a point in the last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City last time out.

Eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League, 13th-placed Fulham will be hoping to get their agonising Carabao Cup semi-final exit out of their system as they bid to take another step towards Wembley via a different route.

The Cottagers’ pushed Premier League leaders Liverpool all the way in the second leg of the last-four clash on Wednesday night, but Marco Silva’s men ultimately suffered a 3-2 aggregate loss.

