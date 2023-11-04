Home - News - Fulham v Man Utd live stream, where to watch, tv channel, kick off time

Manchester United will be aiming to rebound from a series of unfortunate events when they head to Craven Cottage for a showdown with Fulham on Saturday at 12:30.

The Red Devils have been on the receiving end of consecutive 3-0 losses – initially dealt by Manchester City last weekend, followed by a midweek exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United.

At the beginning of the season, Manchester United had hopes of being a major player in the battle for the Premier League title, but those aspirations have given way to a troubling phase.

A resounding defeat at the hands of Newcastle in the recent League Cup match on Wednesday has placed the Red Devils in a historically disappointing position, suffering eight losses in their first 15 games, the worst start to a season since 1962.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s form has seen a decline, with the team slipping to 14th in the Premier League standings, managing only a single victory in their last five outings.

The club from west London seems to be missing the dynamic play that led them to punch above their weight in the previous season, with their expected goals tally only outstripping that of Burnley and Sheffield United so far this year.

Fulham’s record at home is impressive, having suffered only one defeat in their last five. Throw in a midweek Carabao Cup triumph over a robust Ipswich team, and a credible 1-1 draw against Brighton, a team with European ambitions, will surely bolster their morale as they prepare to host United.