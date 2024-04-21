Home - News - Fulham v Liverpool on TV – Prediction and in play

Liverpool suffered a shock defeat at Anfield last time out to mid-table Crystal Palace and we can be certain that they travel to Craven Cottage with the intention of righting that wrong against Fulham.

An away victory at West Ham last time out will have given the Fulham faithful something to cheer about but they are up against a strong Liverpool side on Sunday.

Last time these two sides met in the Premier League was at Anfield in early December and the London side put up a fight only to lose 4-3 to the title contenders.

Where to watch Fulham – Liverpool live streaming

The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:30PM from Fulham with the match live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

With the home advantage there is no reason that the plucky Fulham team can not give it all, and hence we find this one surprisingly difficult to call.

12th in the league right now, Fulham sit among a gaggle of teams closely matched on points and will want to add to their tally and potentially jump further up. Liverpool are in a different position entirely and are contenders for Premier League champions.

With only two points in it between Liverpool, Arsenal, and leaders Manchester City it will be interesting to see what tactics manager Jurgen Klopp adopts on Sunday.

Our Prediction – Liverpool 2, Fulham 2

