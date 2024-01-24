Home - News - Fulham v Liverpool live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this Carabao Cup tie kick off between Fulham FC and Liverpool, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fulham will aim to overturn a one-goal deficit when they welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to Craven Cottage for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ travel to the capital looking to defend their slender 2-1 aggregate lead over the Cottagers, who were left frustrated with themselves after failing to seal a famous victory despite leading for more than an hour at Anfield.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo netting quick-fire strikes in a three-minute span to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a narrow advantage.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Carabao Cup match is televised on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium.

With one foot in the Wembley final, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be the favourites to get the job done on Wednesday though, as they aim for a record-extending 10th EFL Cup title.

The Reds have had a fantastic first half of the season, sitting five points clear at the top of the English top-flight and losing only once domestically, a controversial defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They have won their last five games in a row, including a 4-0 thumping victory against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

With the Cottagers’ one goal down, it means they have to attack and play on the front foot on home turf if they are to reach the final at Wembley next month, and keep their prospects of lifting a first-ever major silverware alive.

