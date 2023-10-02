Home - News - Fulham v Chelsea live streaming EPL – Watch live

Chelsea secured a crucial win against Brighton at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. To climb the Premier League rankings, the Blues must capitalize on this momentum.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad finds themselves in the 15th spot after succeeding in just one of their initial six premier league games. A visit to their west London adversaries, Fulham, might not be the respite Chelsea is looking for.

Fulham has faced only two losses across all tournaments this season, with one of them being against the front-runners, Manchester City.

Having defeated Tottenham in the EFL Cup and clinching Premier League victories against Everton and Luton, the Cottagers are poised and motivated to intensify the challenges for a faltering Chelsea team.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will be aired live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event channels. You can also stream it live via Sky Go online.

Alternatively, you can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

Fulham Squad Update:

The Cottagers will be missing Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore. However, Sasa Lukic is back to full fitness. Kenny Tete’s availability will be determined by a last-minute fitness assessment.

Chelsea Team Fitness:

Armando Broja might lead the attack due to Jackson’s suspension. Malo Gusto is also suspended. Ben Chilwell, along with Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah, remain unavailable.