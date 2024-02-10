Home - News - Fulham v Bournemouth – where to watch live streaming

How to view the English Premier League game between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth, including details on live TV broadcast times and online streaming news.

Fulham is aiming to overcome their recent slump as they prepare to face Bournemouth in this Premier League clash from Craven Cottage this afternoon.

The Cottagers recent form has been lacklustre, and with Bournemouth performing well in away games, this could be another difficult game for the West Londoners.

What TV channel is the game on?

Today’s match will not be aired on Sky Sports in the UK because of the 3PM blackout rule, which limits Premier League game broadcasts at this time. You can watch using Viaplay or Arena Sports channel in Europe. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium.

Lately, Fulham has struggled, securing only one win in their last seven Premier League outings. This rough stretch includes four losses, placing them at 13th in the league standings.

Marco Silva, Fulham’s manager, is likely disappointed following their last match where they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Burnley.

Goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz weren’t enough to secure a win as they faltered in the latter half.

Fulham has had some strong performances at Craven Cottage and they are tough to beat in front of their home fans. They’ve lost only once in their last six home games, including four victories.

Their most recent home game ended in a goalless draw against Everton.

Bournemouth has been in impressive form, staying unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 matches in all competitions, including eight victories. Their recent games, however, have ended in draws which has scuppered plans for a potential top half finish.

A notable aspect of Bournemouth’s recent form is their away record, with only one loss in their last seven away matches in all competitions.

Managed by Andoni Iraola, they’ve secured five wins during this stretch, though they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four away games.

The Cherries will be looking to improve on that away record this afternoon.

