Home - News - Fulham v Arsenal live streaming on TV

Where to watch Sunday’s Premier League kick off from Craven Cottage between Fulham FC and Arsenal, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fulham returned from the final international break of 2023 in spectacular form, showcasing an impressive offensive display in front of goal.

The Cottagers netted three goals at Anfield, followed by scoring five goals each in consecutive matches against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, without conceding any in return.

Fans had hoped this form could continue into the Christmas period but this streak of prolific scoring has come to an abrupt halt.

Marco Silva’s team has not managed to score in their last three league matches, during which they have conceded a total of eight goals, deepening their woes.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Premier League game is the featured match on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is at 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Gunners have recently experienced a mixed run of form, with a loss to Aston Villa and a draw with Liverpool in their last three matches.

Historically, Fulham has managed to avoid defeat in two of their last four league encounters with Arsenal.

While Arsenal has a strong track record of securing victories against lower-ranked teams, Fulham previously managed a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium and would probably settle for a draw.

Fulham is only six points clear of the relegation zone at the moment and will be looking over their shoulders as we enter the New Year.

With the team’s performance fading in the latter part of the previous season, there is growing pressure on manager Silva and his squad to improve their results in the upcoming games.

Things could be tough for the home side today and this match is not anticipated to be the turning point for Fulham’s losing streak.

Arsenal is expected to demonstrate their formidable strength and secure a victory by a significant margin and keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.