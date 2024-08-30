Friday Night Championship: Luton Town v QPR – Prediction, preview

Following a less than stellar start in their return to the Championship, Luton Town is eager to secure a win as they host QPR at Kenilworth Road this Friday evening.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League last season, Luton had shown commendable performance, raising expectations for a strong kickoff in the Championship this year.

However, the season has not unfolded as anticipated for Rob Edwards and his team, with Luton currently placed 23rd in the league, having garnered only one point from their initial three games.

The Hatters need to pivot towards positive momentum quickly if they hope to contend for top honors in the Championship this season.

On the other side, QPR is also in search of their first league win but enters the match encouraged by a midweek victory in the EFL Cup penalty shootout against Luton.

Karamoko Dembele, a recent acquisition from French club Brest, has already started to make his mark with his speed and skill in attacking positions, potentially playing a crucial role in this Friday’s match.

While both teams have struggled with their scoring touch this season, their defenses have been porous, suggesting that the upcoming match at Kenilworth Road could be a high-scoring affair.