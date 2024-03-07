Home - News - Freiburg v West Ham Utd – is the match live on Sky Sports?

Where to watch this Europa conference playoff between Freiburg and West Ham United on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and live streaming updates.

Freiburg and West Ham United meet in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at Europa Park Stadion on Thursday night.

The Hammers twice beat their German counterparts in the group stage and wrapped up Group A with a victory against them on final matchday to earn a bye to the last 16, and the draw has conspired to pit the two sides against each other yet again, with a ticket to the quarterfinals on the line this time around.

What TV channel is the game on

West Ham’s Europa League match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports sports channel and not on Sky Sports. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg

For live updates, Bet365’s live in-play Europa League service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

While some continue to doubt David Moyes’ management in what could well be his last season in the hotseat at West Ham, back-to-back victories against Brentford and Everton in the Premier League have at least stabilised the mood around the London Stadium.

On the continental front, they continue to carry plenty of confidence and momentum, and Moyes has another great opportunity to create more memories as they look to build on last year’s UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have to take a tough route to the last 16 after finishing runners-up in Group A, as they required a 3-2 extra-time victory over Champions League drop-out RC Lens in the playoffs.

Christian Streich’s men also snatched points off of struggling Bayern Munich in last Friday’s 2-2 stalemate in the Bundesliga. As impressive as their performance against the reigning champions was, they papered over the crack, having won only one of their past eight competitive games.

