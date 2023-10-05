Home - News - Freiburg v West Ham stream – How to watch live Europa League

Riding the momentum from their Europa Conference League victory last season, West Ham are setting their sights on a formidable journey in the Europa League this year.

However, Freiburg, with their hard-fought 3-2 triumph over Olympiacos recently, have proven they’re not to be taken lightly.

Freiburg will miss Yannik Keitel against West Ham, as he had to exit just 20 minutes into their 2-0 triumph over Augsburg last weekend.

David Moyes, West Ham’s manager, doesn’t have any new worries before their journey to Germany.

Former first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be guarding the goalposts for this match.

What TV Channel is the Hammers game on?

The match will be broadcast live on the TnT network in the United Kingdom.

Bet365 will also have their live match in play serive in operation.

West Ham form guide – Bowen set to shine

After securing a win against Backa Topola in their opening match, West Ham are slight favorites in the football betting world for their upcoming German encounter against Freiburg.

David Moyes’ squad continued their impressive early season form by defeating Sheffield United over the weekend. A victory at Mooswaldstadion would further cement their pathway towards qualification.

Freiburg’s performance has been somewhat inconsistent in the initial weeks, but their recent victory over Augsburg puts them on three points in Group A.

Having clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory against Olympiacos on the road recently, the Bundesliga side will be keen on building upon that momentum in this match.