Home - News - Free bet on the Grand National – betting offers for today

Its the big race this afternoon, the 2024 Grand National. Here’s how you can pick up a free bet on the race from one of the UK’s most well known brands today.

The annual Grand National at Aintree, known globally as the most recognizable horse race, will feature 34 competitors following new regulations, competing in a challenging marathon.

The Grand National is a four-and-a-quarter-mile handicap steeplechase, the longest in Britain. Its unique fences, topped with spruce, stand out from ordinary ones, presenting the ultimate test in stamina and jumping ability.

What is the best bet offer to pick up?

The best Grand National free bet offer must be from the most well known betting brand in the UK, Bet365. Simply deposit and bet £10 and they will give you £30 worth of free bets to spend at Aintree. Full details are below.

*New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration required.

Regarded as one of the UK’s premier sporting events, the Grand National captivates a broad audience. This year, changes include fewer runners, lower fences, and a new starting protocol.

Bet365’s live horse racing streaming service offers coverage of the race if you want to watch online.

Additionally, ITV Racing will broadcast the event from Aintree on Thursday through Saturday, featuring all major races, attracting a peak audience of 7.5 million in 2023. Racing TV will cover all races throughout the three-day festival.

Who won the Grand National in 2023?

Last year, Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox and trained by Lucinda Russell, won the Grand National.

This victory marked the second win for a Scottish-trained horse in six years, following One For Arthur, also trained by Russell in 2017.

Corach Rambler entered as the 8/1 favorite after consecutive successes at the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham and delivered a standout performance to clinch the win at Aintree.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.