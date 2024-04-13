Home - News - Forest vs Wolves: live streaming on TV

Where to watch the Nottingham Forest v Wolves match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to visit the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match this Saturday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest are just above the relegation zone, separated only by goal difference following a 3-1 loss to Tottenham last Sunday.

A result in front of their home fans would certainly be welcomed as we enter the final few games of the season.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to broadcast restrictions. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from the City Ground in Nottingham. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Tricky Trees from the kick off.

The Tricky Trees last performance at the City Ground was a 3-1 victory over Fulham which has seen fans full of optimism as they welcome Wolves today.

Wolves themselves have seen their hopes for European qualification diminish after securing only one win in their last five Premier League matches, which has left them in eleventh place.

Their recent frustration was compounded when a last-minute equalizer by Max Kilman was disallowed by VAR in their defeat to West Ham, marking another contentious decision against them.

Gary O’Neil’s side can still potentially push for a Europa League place so every point is vital.

Both teams are liable to concede a few at the back so we could see plenty of goals in this one. I think Forest just have the edge though and I’m on the home win.

