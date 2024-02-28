Home - News - Forest v Man Utd : Watch on TV with live streaming

How to watch the FA Cup fifth round match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Manchester United will be bidding to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they travel to the City Ground to face fellow Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils five-game winning streak came to an abrupt end over the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Fulham, which left them in sixth place in the Premier League standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have a game-in-hand on United.

Where to watch : Channel Information

The match is televised on BBC One in the UK today as well as BBC iplayer and red button options. Kick off time is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have enjoyed quite a thrilling cup ride so far, having advanced to the fifth round after two replays against lower league sides.

The visitors suffered a crushing 4-2 defeat at Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at the weekend, meaning they have now won just once in their last six Premier League appearances.

With Everton’s 10-point deduction now reduced to six, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side find themselves in 17th place in the Premier League, just one place above the dreaded bottom-three and four points clear of 18th-placed Luton, despite having played a game more.

Manchester United is under pressure to bounce back, following a setback in their recent form.

Prior to this defeat, the Red Devils were on a decent run, boosting both their stature and the managerial credentials of Erik ten Hag.

This was highlighted by a streak of five consecutive victories, encompassing three Premier League wins on the road.

The Red Devils will want to get things back on track at the City Ground tonight.

