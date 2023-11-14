First look at Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan Doctor Who

Nicola Coughlan, renowned for her roles in “Derry Girls” and “Bridgerton,” is set to embark on an adventure through time and space as she joins the cast of “Doctor Who.”

The Galway-born actress, also known for her part in the blockbuster “Barbie” alongside the Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, is poised to make a significant impact in an exciting, yet-to-be-revealed role in “Doctor Who.”

Coughlan expressed her enthusiasm about joining the iconic series, particularly under the guidance of showrunner Russell T Davies and alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor.

Davies also shared his excitement, praising Coughlan’s contribution to the show’s joyful atmosphere on set.

“Doctor Who” is set to return in November 2023 with three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, commemorating the show’s 60th anniversary.

The debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor is scheduled for the festive period.