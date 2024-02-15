Home - News - Feyenoord v Roma – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Thursday evening Europa League kick off between AS Roma and Feyenoord, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Vying for a spot in the Europa League round of 16, AS Roma square off against old foes Feyenoord in the knockout-round playoffs, with De Kuip hosting the first-leg on Thursday night.

The reigning Eredivisie winners spent the first half of the season in Champions League Group E, and they will consider themselves unlucky to have finished third behind Biancocelesti and Atletico Madrid, having amassed six points from their opening three fixtures before capitulating to lose all of the next three.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Feyenoord is televised on TnT Sports in the UK, as they have the broadcast rights to the Europa League games. You can also watch on Viaplay if you live in Europe. Kick off time for the match is 5:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Feyenoord’s De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam.

As such, Arne Slot’s side have parachuted into Europe’s secondary club competition, where they will come up against familiar adversaries AS Roma, who knocked them out at the quarter-final stage in the Europa League last year.

This is a different Roma side, with enigmatic boss Jose Mourinho shown out of the door midway through this season after a terrible start to the season.

They are now under the tutelage of 117-time capped former Azzurri star Daniele De Rossi, who saw a three-game winning run snapped last weekend as they fell to a 4-2 defeat to Serie A table-toppers Inter last time out, which now sees them sit sixth in the table.

