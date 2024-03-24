Home - News - Everton Women v Liverpool Women live streaming, where to watch on tv

In the last Merseyside derby of the Women’s Super League, Everton emerged victorious, but they face a challenging task to repeat their win against Liverpool this Sunday.

Megan Finnigan’s crucial goal led Everton to victory in their previous encounter at Prenton Park in October.

Liverpool has been in better form this season, earning twice as many points as Everton, who have found it difficult against top-half teams.

Liverpool’s trio of consecutive victories has boosted their confidence, posing a significant challenge for Everton to secure another upset.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today but is available on Australian channel Optus Sport. Kick off time for the Everton Liverpool game is 1:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Everton’s Goodison Park Stadium.

Everton enters this second derby with six defeats in their last seven WSL matches, indicating a daunting challenge ahead, especially against their fierce rivals.

A key struggle for Everton has been their offensive performance, with only 14 goals in 16 matches, the lowest in the 12-team league. In comparison, even Bristol City, at the bottom of the table, have scored 20 goals, raising doubts about Everton’s offensive strength for the upcoming match against Liverpool.

Other concerning stats for Everton include earning just four of their 14 points against top-half teams and only securing points at home against the league’s two lowest-ranked teams.

Liverpool has been in impressive form, achieving three wins against teams comparable to Everton. Since their defeat at Prenton Park, their only losses have been to the top three teams.

Their League Cup victory over Everton in December further demonstrates their capability for revenge in the upcoming clash.

Liverpool seems well-prepared to end the season on a high note, making them the favorites for this matchup.

