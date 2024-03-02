Home - News - Everton v West Ham: TV Channel and where to watch

Where to watch Everton vs West Ham today, including live stream coverage and TV channel broadcast.

Following a successful appeal that reduced their ten-point deduction to six, Everton concluded Monday in 15th place in the Premier League, maintaining a five-point margin above the relegation zone.

Everton’s matches are the lowest-scoring in the Premier League, with an average of 2.40 goals per game.

This season, they have been involved in seven draws, four of which occurred at Goodison Park, and five of their last seven Premier League games have ended in draws.

Is the game on tv today?

The match scheduled for today at 3:00 PM but will not be broadcast in the UK today due to the 3pm Premier League restrictions for United Kingdom based viewers.

Alternatively Bet365 offers a live in-play service broadcasting directly from Goodison Park.

Despite West Ham’s ongoing contention for a spot in European competitions, some supporters expressed their desire for manager David Moyes to leave prior to their 4-2 win against Brentford on Monday evening.

This could potentially be the turning point they need to break their streak of nine games without a win.

In the same matchup last season, Everton triumphed with a 1-0 victory and also secured a win during their visit to the London Stadium in October.

Odds are currently placed at 6/4 for Everton to win without conceding a goal.

Recently, West Ham’s defence has been underperforming, allowing at least two goals in each of their past four league matches, for a total of 13 goals conceded.

The Hammers recent victory against Brentford might boost their morale. The odds for West Ham to win with both teams scoring are at 6/1.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hasn’t scored since the last time these two teams met, might find this game an opportunity to end his scoring drought.

He’s at 7/1 odds to score the first goal and has a history of performing well against West Ham, scoring six goals in all competitions, more than against any other team.

Alternatively, Jarrod Bowen might draw attention, particularly after scoring a hat-trick against Brentford.

The odds are 11/1 for him to score two or more goals at Goodison Park. Achieving this would tie him with Paolo Di Canio’s record of 16 goals in a single Premier League season for West Ham.

