Everton v Sporting Lisbon : Watch Friendly on TV

Sean Dyche continues his preparations for the new Premier League season as his Everton team square off against Portuguese top division side Sporting Lisbon, on Saturday.

Kick off is set for 12:30 BST.

This clash will take place at Goodison Park in both teams final pre-season match ahead of a return to competitive league footbal in about a week’s time.

The Toffees will aim to continue their impressive pre-season form in which they have won three and drew one of four matches; they kept three clean sheets in that stretch

How both teams have fared in their last two matches

Everton continued their near perfect pre-season journey with a 1-0 win against EFL Championship side Stoke City, with energetic midfielder Amadou Onana providing the only goal deep into stoppage time.

Sean Dyche’s men also kept a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with another EFL championship side Bolton Wanderers prior to their meeting with Stoke City.

Meanwhile the Portuguese first division side Sporting Lisbon have had no issues scoring goals in their last two friendlies.

An impressive 3-0 win over La Liga side Real Sociedad was followed with another 3-0 win over another La Liga outfit days later.

Forward Pedro Goncalves has been in fine form, scoring two in the last two games for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Everton friendly form

Everton have impressed in the pre-season games so far; picking up three wins and a draw, and also finding the net four times and conceding just once in that stretch.

Sean Dyche’s side have always been well organized in defense. However, a lack of goals may be a major concern for the Toffees’ boss.

With the arrival of exciting winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal, Sean Dyche will be hoping the Dutch man hits the ground running.

It’ll be a good test for the Toffees as they face high scoring Sporting Lisbon with their season opener against Fulham taking place in a week’s time.

Form: WWDW

Sporting friendly form

Ruben Amorim’s side have continued their rich vein of form which saw them finish last seasons’ Primera Liga on high with five wins from their last six matches.

Sporting Lisbon have been exciting to watch in pre-season. Two consecutive draws against Belgium side Genk and Portuguese Primeira Liga side Portimonense Sporting Clube were followed with wins over Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Form: DDWW