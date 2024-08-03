Everton v Preston live streaming – where to watch on TV

Everton continue their pre season with a trip to Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

Everton is pressing forward with their Premier League season preparations, facing their second Championship team in just four days.

The Toffees’ pre-season has been fraught with difficulties, including missing key players and facing disappointing outcomes, notably a 3-0 defeat to Coventry City on Tuesday.

This result brings their summer tally to two losses and one draw.

When is the Preston vs. Everton match scheduled?

The match between Preston and Everton is set for Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

What time is the kickoff for Preston vs. Everton?

The game will start at 3pm.

Where can I watch Preston vs. Everton?

You can watch the match through the Everton official website at Everton TV. There is a subscription for this.

Throughout their pre-season, Preston have competed against teams like Lincoln City, Southport, Bamber Bridge, Fiorentina, and Salford City, and have also played closed-door matches against Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers.

Although Everton, under Sean Dyche, is slightly behind Preston in their pre-season progress, this Saturday’s match in Lancashire marks their fourth pre-season game.

Preston is gearing up for a challenging match against a robust Everton team, suggesting a strong lineup from North End once more.

While some changes are anticipated following their midweek victory at Salford City, several first-team regulars are expected to start again.