Everton v Manchester City live streaming – where to watch on TV

How to watch this Wednesday evening kick off from the Premier League between Everton and Man City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Manchester City, struggling with their domestic performance, are set to play Everton on December 27th after participating in the Club World Cup.

This upcoming match poses a significant challenge for the reigning champions, especially as they need to close the gap in the league standings.

City has been unable to consistently secure victories in the Premier League, falling behind teams like Arsenal and Liverpool in the process.

What TV channel is the match on?

This Premier League clash from Goodison Park is live streaming on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8:15PM.

Everton, on the other hand, has been formidable in recent weeks, showing particular strength in their home games.

In their last match, City ended in a draw against Crystal Palace, leading to Pep Guardiola expressing his dissatisfaction with the team’s inability to turn dominant positions into victories.

The impact of the Club World Cup on league performance is a familiar scenario. The tournament involves extensive travel and comes during one of the busiest periods of the season, which can affect a team’s performance in their domestic league.

Despite Everton’s impressive form, they face a tough challenge against a determined Manchester City team that needs to start securing victories.

Erling Haaland is anticipated to be ready for this match, having rested during the Club World Cup games. If he plays, he could find the net and score two or more goals, with odds at 5/1.

In the scenario where Haaland doesn’t play, Julián Álvarez is a good pick to score in a Manchester City victory.