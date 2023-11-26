Home - News - Everton v Man Utd live streaming on TV, channel and feed

The main event on Super Sunday is shaping up to be an intense and thrilling match as Manchester Utd face Everton at Goodison Park.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park is expected to be intensely charged due to recent off-field events.

Neal Maupay’s comments about his experiences in Merseyside indicate that the crowd’s energy often turns inwards. However, with the recent points deduction, the mood this weekend is set to be different.

How can I watch the Manchester Utd stream today?

The match is broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 4.30PM from Goodison Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Everton will likely adopt an “us against the world” attitude, and Sean Dyche is the kind of manager who can turn this siege mentality into a tactical advantage.

Everton FC – Goodison Park

The Merseyside club has responded defiantly to their points deduction, with Dyche’s team showing resilience on the field that indicates they can realistically avoid relegation.

The Toffees have been performing well, losing only one of their last six matches and winning four. This penalty could paradoxically unite and strengthen the team as they prepare for their high-profile game against Manchester United on television.

Manchester United, after a significant defeat in the derby, managed to secure narrow wins against Fulham and Luton.

While these victories were crucial, the team’s overall performances have not significantly alleviated the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

A loss at Goodison Park would intensify scrutiny on the former Ajax manager, and given United’s inconsistent form this season, it’s challenging to confidently back them in any match.

Betting on an Everton win seems like a worthwhile consideration.