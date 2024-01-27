Home - News - Everton v Luton live streaming – Where to watch on TV

Everton will host fellow Premier League outfit Luton Town at Goodison Park in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides are enduring a troubling season in the English top-flight, with the Hatters’ sitting in 18th place, a place and a point behind their Saturday’s opponents.

While consolidating a Premier League spot should be the priority for both sides, they can give fans something to shout about with a deep FA Cup run.

What TV channel is the Everton vs Luton Town game on?

The match is not televised in the UK unfortunately. You can watch on Viaplay Sports channel in Europe or Paramount+ channel in Australia. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Everton’s Goodison Park Stadium.

Facing the prospect of a second-point penalty for new violations of the Premier League’s financial and sustainability regulations, the Toffees’ snapped a six-game winless streak as Sean Dyche’s side edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month thanks to Andre Gomes’ first-half winning goal.

Riding on a three-game unbeaten run across all competitions, Luton also required a replay to advance from their FA Cup third-round tie, with the Hatters edging past League One outfit Bolton Wanderers 2-1.

The Hatters did win 2-1 at Goodison Park back in September in what was dubbed an early relegation six-pointer in the Premier League, and this could be another tight affair, with the Toffees set to take the game to the visitors, backed by a raucous crowd.

