Everton v Fulham live streaming on TV – Carabao Cup

Where to watch this Carabao Cup evening kick off between Everton and Fulham FC, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Everton will welcome Fulham to Goodison Park for a final eight encounter on Tuesday evening, looking for a fifth victory on the spin to progress to the EFL Cup semi-final.

The Toffees’ are playing some of their best football in the last few years , which suggests their ten-point deduction may not be a huge disadvantage after all as they look to shoot for a top-half finish following their 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday evening.

What TV channel is the EFL game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. You can use the red button for options – the match is on Viaplay 1 or Arena Sports networks throughout Europe.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Carabao Cup in play service live from Goodison.

The EFL Cup is unlikely to be their top priority, but confidence levels are high at Goodison Park, and they look well-placed to avenge the 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in the league in August and progress to the next stage of the competition.

Fulham in form

Fulham, meanwhile, have also shown great progress in recent matches, but a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday may have dampened the spring in their step and their good momentum, especially given that they played for more than an hour with ten men following Raul Jimenez’s red card.

They had posted 5-0 home wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham before that and took Liverpool all the way in a 4-3 loss at Anfield, but their form away from Craven Cottage is a worry.

The Cottagers having won only two away matches all season and riding a three-game losing skid.