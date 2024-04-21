Home - News - Everton v Forest on tv – live streaming from Goodison

An important fixture for Sean Dyche’s Everton side who welcome fellow relegation possibles Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park this Sunday afternoon.

These two teams are just above the relegation line with a point between them and with Everton holding a game in hand. Both sides will be going all out for points this Sunday.

Where to watch

The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:30PM from Everton with streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

A 6-0 trouncing at Chelsea on Monday will not have set the home side up for a confident match, but they are looking at a Nottingham side that has had mixed fortunes in recent games, with the latest at home to Wolves resulting in a 2-2 draw.

When these two teams last met at the City Ground it was the away side who took the spoils, and if we were to have a bet on this match it would be with Everton to the fore.

This could be a tight match and there is a lot to win or lose for each of these teams.

Our tip- Everton 1, Notts Forest 0

