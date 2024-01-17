Home - News - Everton v Crystal Palace – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Wednesday night replay kick off between Everton FC and Crystal Palace, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Everton welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park in one of the only two all-Premier League FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night.

The two teams played out a bore goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park on January 5, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin picking up a highly-controversial red card for a perfectly fair tackle.

A replay was a scenario neither club would have desired, especially because an extended winter break would typically provide an opportunity to travel abroad for training camps and come back recharged for the second half of the Premier League campaign.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Everton is televised on Setanta Sports in Europe or Paramount+ in Australia but not broadcast in the United Kingdom today. You can follow updates from both clubs official websites. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Everton’s Goodison Park Stadium.

With a somewhat favourable draw against either Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers in the fourth round up for grabs for the winner, the two top-flight would undoubtedly want to give it another shot in the hopes of making an extended run in the prestigious cup competition.

The Toffees’ will be pleased enough with this replay being at Goodison Park, especially after it was announced on Monday that Everton had been charged once again with breaching financial rules following their 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League spending rules earlier this season.

Not only firefighter Sean Dyche will use this to push his players and instil an “us against the world” mindset that has worked wonders in recent times, but a raucous Goodison Park atmosphere is expected for this clash.

