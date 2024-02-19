Home - News - Everton v Crystal Palace live stream : Where to watch online

How to watch this week’s Monday Night Football, which features a crucial match in the relegation fight, with Everton welcoming a Crystal Palace team that has been struggling defensively.

Everton has been struggling, with no wins in their last seven league matches, and Crystal Palace’s performance hasn’t been much better.

In their previous league match in November, Everton triumphed with a 3-2 victory over Palace. They also edged past Palace in the FA Cup, necessitating a replay after a stalemate in South London. This history might give Everton a much-needed boost of confidence.

Roy Hodgson fell ill on Thursday, casting doubt on his presence at Goodison Park for the upcoming match. With rumors about Palace considering a change in their managerial position, the development of this situation will be intriguing in the next few days.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is part of the featured Monday Night Football broadcast today and on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Kick off time for this EPL fixture is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Everton’s Goodison Park Stadium.

Everton’s recent loss to Manchester City wasn’t unexpected, but Sean Dyche emphasized the team’s need for better balance.

Crystal Palace is dealing with significant injury issues. Their offense is notably less creative in the absence of key players Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

With Roy Hodgson ill and unable to manage the team, and the absence of Olise and Eze impacting Palace’s creativity, their prospects at Goodison Park seem bleak.

Both teams are in dire need of points as the relegation battle hots up.

The Toffees, who have maintained an unbeaten record in their last six encounters with Crystal Palace, appear to have a better chance of securing those points.

Sean Dyche’s team has had a challenging few months with only one win in their last 11 games following a 10-point deduction.

This downturn in form might be a concern, but Everton can find some comfort in Palace’s recent struggles. Palace has managed only three wins in their last 17 games and has conceded nine goals in their last two away games against Arsenal and Brighton.

Despite Everton’s form concerns, including being one of the lowest scorers in the league, only Manchester City and Manchester United have defeated them in their last eight home league matches.

They have secured impressive results at their Merseyside home, including victories against Newcastle and Chelsea without conceding a goal.

Their resilience was also on display in a recent draw with Tottenham, where they fought back twice, and in a goalless match against another top team, Aston Villa.

