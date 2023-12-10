Home - News - Everton v Chelsea live streaming, TV channel, where to watch

Where to watch the Premier League kick off between Everton and Chelsea, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

After climbing out of the bottom-three in midweek, Everton will look for a third straight Premier League victory when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Everton have been flirting with relegation for a long time now and, following a ten-point deduction for financial irregularities last month, it looked like this would finally be the season the Goodison Park faithful had been fearing.

Luckily for the Toffees’ fanbase, they have a firefighter at the wheel in Sean Dyche, who has turned their on-field fortunes around and picked up another magnificent three points in midweek, beating an in-form Newcastle United side 3-0 to pull them out of the drop zone.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK, but can be watched in Europe via the Arena Sports or Viaplay networks.

It was the hosts’ second win and clean sheet in six days after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground last weekend, and they will aim to produce another upset on Sunday.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have faltered continually in recent weeks, with every promising performance undone by a clumsy defeat. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are already in danger of being cut adrift from the European places, sitting seven points away from Newcastle in seventh and five behind West Ham in ninth.

The Blues looked miles off the pace at Old Trafford against Erik ten Hag’s side this past Wednesday and ultimately paid the price with a Scott McTominay brace giving the Red Devils’ a deserved three points.

Needless to say, this trip to Goodison Park will be far from easy.

