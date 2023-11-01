Home - News - Everton v Burnley live streaming, kick off time and team news

Everton and Burnley, both facing challenges in the bottom half of the Premier League, have an opportunity to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals when they meet at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Following their 1-0 victory in the league at West Ham on Sunday, the Toffees will be aiming to maintain their momentum in front of their home fans and finally things are looking brighter for the Toffees.

The Clarets have had a tough season, with losses in eight of their 10 Premier League fixtures so this mid week cup tie may come as something of a relief.

Live streaming information

The Everton v Burnley match is not available to watch in the UK this evening. Viaplay 1 has the rights to broadcast the match throughout Europe.

You can also go live in play with Bet365 who have a range of options from Goodison Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Premier League survival is pretty much the main goal for both teams, so both managers should make significat changes in their starting line-ups for this match.

After completing his suspension from being red-carded in the recent Merseyside derby, Ashley Young is available for selection by Everton.

Despite scoring the decisive goal against West Ham on Sunday, it seems probable that Calvert-Lewin will be rested for the Premier League campaign ahead.

Beto is a potential replacement to lead the line, though changes in defence and midfield by Sean Dyche wouldn’t come as a surprise either.

Burnley might also shuffle their pack, with Arijanet Muric expected to take the goalkeeping duties from regular shot-stopper James Trafford.

Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jay Rodriguez, who have had playing time in the League Cup this season, might find themselves in the starting line-up at Goodison Park.