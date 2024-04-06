Home - News - Everton v Burnley : How to watch live on TV

Where you can watch the game between Everton and Burnley today. I’ve got all the information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming options for the match.

This Saturday, I’m excited to see Everton welcome Burnley to Goodison Park in what looks a crucial match up as the Premier League season reaches its climax.

When Everton visited Newcastle on Tuesday evening, they initially struggled in the first half, but I noticed a significant improvement in their performance after the break.

Their efforts were rewarded when Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a penalty in the dying minutes, securing a vital point for the Toffees and inching them closer to safety.

What TV channel is the game on?

I’ve had a look at the listings and the game is not broadcast in the UK but is available on Arena Sports or Viaplay throughout Europe. The kick off time for the match is 3:00PM GMT.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service from Everton’s Goodison Park Stadium.

In my opinion, Everton must start stringing together wins if they want to ensure their safety.

With only eight games left, it’s not just about facing the top two teams; five of those matches are against teams in the bottom six, and these are the games Everton can’t afford to lose.

Burnley are themselves putting a bit of a run together.

Under Vincent Kompany’s leadership, the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to four games as of Tuesday night.

Having being written off by many, they’re showing a resilience in their fight to stay up so the season could go right down to the wire.

Their recent 1-1 draw against Wolves was a bit frustrating for them, as they created more chances but couldn’t find the winning goal. Still, it was another positive result for the Clarets.

Looking at the head-to-head stats, I believe Everton holds the advantage over Burnley, with six wins and one draw in their last ten encounters.

The Toffees won four of their last five home games against Burnley an this could follow a similar result.

I’m backing the Everton home win by the single goal, possibly 1-0.

