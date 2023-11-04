Home - News - Everton v Brighton live stream, tv channel and where to watch

Everton, having put their initial season difficulties in the rearview mirror, are aiming for a third consecutive win as they prepare to face Brighton at Goodison Park.

For Brighton, the journey to Merseyside represents a crucial match as they seek to snap a streak of four Premier League games without a win.

Live streaming guide

The match is not one of the featured games on Sky Sports Football channel or TnT Sport 1 in the UK today. The match can be watched using Viaplay 1 throughout Scandanavia.

Alternatively, you can also go live in play from Goodison Park with Bet365.

Brighton’s games tend to be high-scoring affairs, with action at both ends of the pitch, suggesting their encounter with Everton at Goodison Park could be quite the spectacle.

Currently, only the bottom four teams in the league are conceding more than Brighton, with the team letting in an average of 1.9 goals per Premier League game.

Brighton’s own attacking prowess means they regularly find the back of the net too, leading to both teams scoring in each of their last 14 top-tier games.

Roberto De Zerbi’s squad hasn’t seen a win in their last four Premier League outings, a run that includes challenging matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool, all within the top five.

While there’s no sense of panic at the Amex Stadium, predicting the outcomes of their games is becoming increasingly challenging.

Reflecting on past encounters, Brighton triumphed 4-1 at Goodison Park last season, only for Everton to claim a 5-1 victory at the Amex four months later.

For those looking to add this match to an accumulator bet, the most prudent pick might just be betting on both teams to find the goal.

The Toffees have claimed victory in six of their last ten matches across all competitions, with successful outings against Brentford, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham, and Burnley during this stretch.

Sean Dyche’s strategic approach has the potential to vex the opposing manager, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in robust form, Everton could effectively capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities to outmaneuver Brighton.