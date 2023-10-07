Home - News - Everton v Bournemouth – must win for Toffees

After the midweek European fixtures, the Premier League is back in action. Everton, after their disappointing loss at home to Luton, are eager to bounce back. The season is in its early stages, yet the forthcoming match holds significant importance for both teams.

Everton’s Recent Performance

Everton’s short-lived momentum was abruptly stopped as they experienced a surprising defeat against Luton, making them the first team to lose to Luton this season.

Sean Dyche will be without Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, and Andre Gomes for the upcoming match. However, apart from these absences, he has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Beto might pair up with Dominic Calvert-Lewin if Dyche opts for a 4-4-2 formation. Additionally, Jack Harrison could potentially start, following his appearance from the bench in the game against Luton Town.

Bournemouth’s Challenging Streak

Bournemouth is currently undergoing a tough phase, having not won in a record 11 consecutive games since the previous season.

Bournemouth’s squad has been hit with the injury of Tyler Adams, who recently joined from Leeds United. Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott, and Chris Mepham are all eyeing returns after the international hiatus.

Andoni Iraola’s Tough Start

The Bournemouth fans have shown patience towards their new manager, Andoni Iraola. Although he’s yet to clinch a victory in the Premier League, a challenging fixture schedule has played a part.

The team has already played against five of the top seven teams in their first seven matches, alongside a match against Brentford and a goalless draw against Chelsea.

Critical October for Bournemouth

The month of October could be a turning point for Bournemouth.

Their schedule includes a game at Goodison Park, a home match against Wolves, and an away game at Burnley. Iraola recognizes the urgency of securing points from these games.