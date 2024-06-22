Home - News - Euro 2024 on TV – Watch Georgia v Czech Republic live on stream

Euro 2024 continues to captivate with its events. On June 22, three matches are scheduled, with the first one featuring Georgia against Czechia.

Georgia, the debutants of the Euro, despite losing 1-3 to Turkey in the first round, made a strong impression. Although their opponent was of a higher caliber, Georgia’s immense effort and dedication gave them a significant chance to earn points.

The third goal they conceded was during a desperate attempt to equalize, leaving their net empty and resulting in a goal reminiscent of hockey.

The live broadcast will be available from 2 PM on BBC1 and BBC iplayer, providing fans with comprehensive coverage from the build-up to the final whistle.

Additionally, for those interested in in-play experiences, live commentary will be available on Bet365 starting from kick-off.

While expectations for Georgia to advance from the group are low, their performance in the first match indicates they intend to play attractively and on the counter-attack, rather than simply defending.

Czechia, on the other hand, had a less impressive start against Portugal in the first round. Despite taking the lead in the middle of the second half, they couldn’t maintain their advantage and ultimately lost 1-2, with the decisive goal coming in extra time.

The result was fair, as the opponent played better overall.

Czechia still has a chance to progress from the group, having lost to the main favorite.

However, questions remain about their strategy. They need to play more actively and create more opportunities, as the defensive game hasn’t been effective in this tournament.