Euro 2024 : How to watch Spain v France on TV

Here’s where you can watch the Euro 2024 semi-final kickoff between Spain and France, including details on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming options.

Luis de la Fuente’s squad made a strong statement by defeating Croatia 3-0 in their opening group game, proving their worth at odds of 10/11.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Euro 2024 semi final kick off is broadcast in the UK at 8PM on BBC1 and also on the BBC iplayer.

They maintained their momentum despite an early own goal by Robin Le Normand against Georgia, ultimately securing a 4-1 victory with contributions from four different players.

This comeback was followed by a dramatic extra-time win over hosts Germany, thanks to a perfectly timed header by Mikel Merino.

Spain’s success has been a team effort over the last three weeks. Five Spanish players feature among those with four or more shots on target. In contrast, only Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann make this list for France, with a significant gap to Marcus Thuram, who has just two shots on target.

Spain is not without vulnerabilities.

Germany had several chances to take the lead in their quarter-final match, including a shot that hit the post. Germany exploited Spain’s weakness in defending long balls and crosses from set pieces—a strategy France is likely to employ on Tuesday.