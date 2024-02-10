Home - News - England v Wales live streaming – where to watch Six Nations on TV

How to watch the Six Nations rugby clash between England and Wales, with information on the schedule for live TV broadcasts and options for an online stream.

Wales, under coach Warren Gatland, experienced what he termed their worst half of rugby in the first match against Scotland in the opening round of the Six Nations, trailing 27-0 early in the second half.

Where to watch England vs Wales

Remarkably, the Welsh rallied to a narrow 27-26 defeat in what was a dominant and attacking second half performance in Cardiff.

Gatland has run the changes for this one and is confident that his youthful team will rectify their mistakes, and Twickenham has historically been a ground where Wales have demonstrated their ability to bounce back.

While Wales haven’t secured a Six Nations victory at England’s home ground since 2012, they triumphed in a memorable World Cup pool match in 2015 and have consistently beaten the match handicap in five of their last six Six Nations visits to south-west London.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on ITV One and ITV player in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the game is 4:45PM.

Are there any other ways to watch online?

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from England’s Twickenham Stadium.

The rivalry in this matchup often leads to low-scoring, tightly contested games – only four of the past 13 encounters have totaled over 40 points, and seven of the last eight have been decided by a margin of one to 12 points.

This clash might be more high-scoring, as both teams are introducing several new players.

England’s defense, which allowed three tries against Italy in Rome last week – only the second time this has happened in Six Nations history – indicates that there might be opportunities for Wales to score.

This should once again be a breath taking clash and its a rivalrly not to be missed.

