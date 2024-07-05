Home - News - England v Switzerland – best place to watch on tv live

Where to watch the Friday night Euro 2024 kick off between England and Switzerland, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

England entered the tournament as the favorites, boasting a wealth of attacking talent. Phil Foden was named Premier League Player of the Season, Jude Bellingham won La Liga Player of the Season, and Harry Kane claimed the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

Despite this, the Three Lions have struggled with creativity and attacking intent.

Gareth Southgate’s team topped their group with five points and faced Slovakia in the knockouts. Ivan Schranz scored his third goal of the tournament in the 25th minute, putting Slovakia on the brink of a famous victory.

Where to watch live streaming

The Euro 2024 game between England and Switzerland is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 6th, kicking off at 5:00 PM UK time.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 4:00 PM on BBC1 and BB iplayer, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

Jude Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick in the dying moments forced an undeserved draw. Harry Kane then gave England the lead early in extra time, and their solid defense held firm to secure the win. Notably, all four of England’s matches have featured fewer than three goals.

The Three Lions have generated just 3.71 xG over 390 minutes while conceding 3.30 xG in the same period.

Switzerland started their campaign with a dominant 3-1 win over Hungary, followed by 1-1 draws with Scotland and Germany, which secured their progression as the second-place team. They faced reigning European champions Italy in the knockout stage.

Switzerland impressively defeated Italy with goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas on either side of halftime. They dominated from the start, limiting Italy to 11 shots without creating any significant chances.

Murat Yakin’s five-at-the-back formation could pose problems for England, suggesting a likely low-scoring, tenacious draw.