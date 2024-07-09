Home - News - England v Netherlands Super Boost – Kane to have a shot on target

England inch closer to their first Euro competition win as they prepare for Wednesday night’s semi-final against the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Southgate’s squad has been doing just enough to progress, with odds of 5/2 to win their next two games and clinch the title.

Despite being seen as the least likely to win, the Netherlands have 9/2 odds to take the Euro 2024 crown. Their frontline boasts plenty of creative flair, with Cody Gakpo, who is the 6/4 favorite to win the Golden Boot, tied at the top of the scoring table with three goals.

* Get £10 in Free Bets When you stake £10 on a Bet Builder across Netherlands v England in the semi-finals Opt in required. New and eligible customers only. Qualifying pre-match bets with 3+ selections and combined odds of 2.00 or greater only. Free Bets will be paid as Bet Credits. Bet Credits will be available within 48 hours after the final whistle. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs app. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

Xavi Simons, while yet to score in this tournament, is joint-top for assists. He has created eight chances in five games, resulting in three assists, making him the 13/8 second-favorite to produce the most assists in the competition.

England owe their comeback against Switzerland to Bukayo Saka, who equalized after they fell behind 1-0. The Arsenal star is 9/2 to score at any time. Following their quarter-final pattern, England are also priced at 15/2 to win the semi-final on penalties.

Jude Bellingham, a key player for England, is 21/10 to contribute a goal or assist and has 6/4 odds for having over 0.5 shots on target. Meanwhile, Harry Kane has struggled to find shooting opportunities, with 6/4 odds against him having a shot on target.