Home - News - England v Italy : Live Streaming on TV Ranked 2023

England’s Three Lions are set to clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium, a pivotal match that could shape the fate of both teams in the quest for the upcoming tournament.

While England currently leads the table, they feel the heat from Italy, who trails closely by just three points in second position.

In their last match, England displayed resilience as they rallied to secure a draw against Ukraine. Conversely, Italy demonstrated their might with a dominant victory over Malta, ensuring the qualification series remains unpredictable.

Where to watch England v Italy on TV

Channel 4 HD will be broadcasting the game for United Kingdom visitors this evening.

You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service.

TV Channel List

UK: Channel 4

USA: Fox Sports 1

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Optus Sport

Performance Snapshot: England

Match Kick off time and date

Date: 17th October 2023, Tuesday

Kick-off: 7:45 PM UK Time

Event: European Football Championship Qualifiers 2023

England manager quotes

We’ve talked about these top-10 games and the importance of them, the challenge of them. We have the chance to qualify for the European Championships with two games to spare. But also it’s a great test of where we are as a team and, yeah, it’s a challenge we’re really looking forward to. Gareth Southgate – England Manager

England Past Performances:

Securing a win on Tuesday evening would firmly cement England’s position for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Such a triumph would ensure that both Italy and Ukraine remain behind the Three Lions in points, given that they will be competing against each other in the final set of matches and thus, both can’t earn the full three points.

To qualify with a couple of matches in hand is an impressive achievement, and the momentum began with a remarkable 1-2 victory against Italy in Naples. Both Declan Rice and Harry Kane marked the scorecard that night.

Following a convincing victory over Ukraine on home ground during the second match of the group stage, the way seemed paved for Southgate’s team to participate in Euro 2024.

Australia (Victory)

Scotland (Victory)

Ukraine (Stalemate)

North Macedonia (Victory)

Malta (Victory)

Italy past results

Under Roberto Mancini’s leadership, Gli Azzurri clinched the Euro 2020 title by besting England in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium. However, the joy was short-lived as they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

While Mancini still retained some support, the loss to Southgate’s team caused whispers of discontent. Opting to step down before any forced departure, he paved the path for ex-Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti, to step in.

Now at the helm, Spalletti has positioned Italy favorably for qualification, with the team currently in second place in their group and a game yet to be played over third-placed Ukraine.