Home - News - England v Australia live streaming

England aims to maintain their undefeated streak post their World Cup quarter-final departure as they play against Australia before a packed Wembley audience this Friday evening.

Although encounters between the Three Lions and the Aussies have been limited, with only seven face-offs in history and none in official competitions, this matchup has still provided some memorable moments.

The game set to begin at Wembley at 7.45pm.

England live stream TV channel news

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 HD. You can also go in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is

England Team News

England will miss Bukayo Saka’s presence after an injury forced him out of the lineup. A regular feature for the Three Lions recently, Saka’s absence was felt in Arsenal’s triumph over Manchester City.

Consequently, he will not be available for the clashes against Australia and Italy. On the bright side, John Stones might be up for selection after making a cameo in the league game.

A lack of league starts this season could mean he’s not in top form.

Australia squad update

As for Australia, Ipswich’s Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo have earned their spots. Harry Souttar of Leicester City stands as a formidable defender.

Australia’s coach Graham Arnold continues to lead the team, having previously steered them to the round of 16 in the prior World Cup, where they narrowly lost 2-1 to the champions, Argentina.

Watch England v Australia live updates

An England v Australia live stream can be watched on terrestrial TV in the United Kingdom. As far as the match outcome, there should be little trouble for the Three Lions.

England boasts an impressive record, having triumphed in their previous 11 friendly matches, with the last 10 victories secured on home turf. I anticipate this streak will persist.

While Australia commendably advanced to the last 16 in the Qatar World Cup, they couldn’t withstand the prowess of Messi-led Argentina and have since suffered a loss to Ecuador and a draw against Mexico this year.

Given the depth in England’s roster, any lineup Southgate chooses is likely to overpower Australia, currently ranked 27th in the latest FIFA standings. I’m inclined to support an England win with some margin to spare.