England v Argentina World Cup – Handicap and First Tryscorer

England and Argentina are set to kick off their Rugby World Cup journeys this Saturday at the Stade Velodrome, each vying for an early advantage in the battle to top Pool D.

The notion of Argentina leading Pool D might have raised eyebrows in 2007, but their recent form leaves no room for doubting their capabilities. In the last year alone, they’ve secured victories against England, Australia, and New Zealand on foreign soil.

Given this track record, they appear to be the rightful favorites in their upcoming clash against England in Marseille. When it comes to other teams in the pool, they have little to fear.

Japan has shown vulnerabilities, suffering losses to Italy, Fiji, and Samoa in their warm-up games, while Chile, currently ranked 22nd globally, doesn’t pose a significant threat.

Samoa appears to be the most formidable challenge in the group.

The year 2023 has proven challenging for England, whose head coach Steve Borthwick has secured only three wins out of eight games since taking the helm. This includes a surprising 30-22 loss to Fiji in their final pre-tournament match last month.

On the other hand, Argentina enters the match in relatively better form. Their recent win over Australia in the Rugby Championship remains a vivid memory, and they’ll be drawing confidence from their 30-29 triumph over England at Twickenham last November.

England odds on the handicap

The match is shaping up to be a hard-fought duel, as both teams aim to establish an early foothold not just in their pool, but in the tournament at large.

While Argentina may have clinched the latest face-off between the two sides, historical records show England as the dominant force, winning 10 consecutive matches leading up to their narrow defeat at Twickenham last autumn.

This streak also encompasses a win for England against Argentina during the pool stages of the 2019 World Cup, and they’ve emerged victorious in all three previous encounters with the Pumas in the tournament’s history.

That said, England’s recent form has been less than inspiring, with losses in three out of their four pre-tournament warm-up games. Gaining a victory in the upcoming match may require a hard-fought effort, and it seems unlikely that they will secure a win by a margin exceeding 12 points.