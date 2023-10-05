Home - News - England odds to win the cricket world cup

The 13th installment of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is ready to commence in India this Thursday.

The leading 10 cricket squads globally will battle it out for the coveted white-ball cricket accolade in India, a nation passionate about the sport.

In addition to the world champion title, a sum of $4 million awaits the team that triumphs at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let’s dive into an analysis of the top five contenders vying for the championship in India on November 19.

The defending champions are pegged as the second favorite as the tournament unfolds. Since 2015, England has been a dominant force in limited overs cricket, and it’s hard to bet against them clinching consecutive titles.

The English side mirrors the victorious team from four years ago, bringing a wealth of experience to the table. With captain Jos Buttler, they boast one of the most explosive batsmen in white-ball cricket.

Even with Eoin Morgan’s departure, under Jos Buttler’s leadership, England clinched a structured victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup, setting them up as a team to beat.

They’ve included eight players from the victorious 2019 squad and have Jofra Archer, who is currently recuperating, as a travelling backup. With an average age of 31.4, some have cheekily dubbed them the ‘Dad’s Army’.

Yet, experience is often a treasured asset in cricket. If England manages to retain their title, they would firmly establish themselves as one of the white-ball cricket legends. In the outright Cricket World Cup betting market, England is currently positioned as the second favorites with odds of 11/4 to defend their championship successfully.

And in Ben Stokes, they have a player who often turns the improbable into reality.

While India might have the most robust batting lineup, England possesses the most formidable. The batting prowess of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, coupled with Stokes and Buttler, is enough to instill fear in any opposing skipper.

However, England’s Achilles’ heel could be their bowling department, which features only one top-tier spin option and a sometimes erratic pace attack. If there’s a chink in their armor, this is it.

In recent years, England hasn’t played much 50-over cricket but did secure the T20 World Cup trophy in Australia the previous year. They’ve proven they have the mettle to conquer tournaments.