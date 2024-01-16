Home - News - Eastleigh v Newport live streaming on TV

Where to watch this FA Cup replay kick off between Eastleigh FC and Newport County, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Fighting for the prize of facing Premier League giants Manchester United in the fourth round, National League Eastleigh play host to League Two Newport County at Silverlake Stadium in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay.

The Spitfires are no strangers to the FA Cup third round, having reached this stage in consecutive seasons during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. Alongside sixth-tier Maidstone United, they are one of the only two non-league teams still vying for a FA Cup fairytale.

They denied Newport a safe passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup by securing a 1-1 draw to force a home replay despite having to play over an hour with 10 men – with Chris Maguire bagging a late equaliser from 12 yards, and will now look to finish off Newport to secure a historic home meeting with Manchester United in the next stage of the competition.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Eastleigh is not televised on Sky Sports Football or TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

Newport, on the other hand, are experienced campaigners at this stage of the competition, having reached the third round five times in the past seven seasons.

The visitors’ extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions with a 1-0 victory over over Doncaster Rovers in League Two last time out, and will be looking to avoid an upset here.

