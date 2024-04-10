Dundee vs Rangers live streaming – what TV channel to watch the game?

This game has been called off.

Where to watch this rearanged SPL game between Rangers and Dundee, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Rangers are set for a pivotal match against Dundee on Wednesday at Dens Park, where a win would propel them two points ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Can I watch the Rangers game on TV?

The Rangers match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at Dens Park, Dundee.

This match is a crucial game in hand for the Gers over the Hoops, presenting Philippe Clement’s team with a prime opportunity to seize the initiative in the SPL title race.

In the recent Old Firm derby against Celtic, Rangers faced a daunting 2-0 halftime deficit, putting their title aspirations in jeopardy.

The Gers staged a remarkable comeback at Ibrox. Goals from James Tavernier and Abdallah Sima brought the match to a 2-2 draw, only for Adam Idah to momentarily put Celtic ahead again.

Rabbi Matondo’s dramatic equalizer then salvaged a crucial point for Rangers, positioning them favorably in the title chase.

Their next challenge is defeating Dundee at Dens Park to gain a two-point lead over Celtic.

The encounter promises to be thrilling, particularly given Rangers’ impressive scoring record of 32 goals in their last 12 Premiership matches.

Clement’s impact is notable, with only three losses in his 35 matches in charge since arriving in Glasgow last October.

Rangers have struggled defensively, with just one clean sheet in their last seven game but without European commitments, Rangers can fully concentrate on the Premiership, their primary focus alongside the Scottish Cup.

Dundee, vying to secure a top-six position before the league split, face challenges of their own. They host Rangers before a weekend match against Aberdeen in the Granite City, which might offer more prospects to take a result back to Dundee.

