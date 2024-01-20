Home - News - Dumbarton v Rangers – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Scottish Cup evening kick off between Dumbarton and Rangers FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Rangers begin their quest for the Scottish FA Cup trophy with a trip to face League Two Dumbarton on Saturday night in the fourth round.

Sitting in fourth place in the fourth tier of Scottish football, Dumbarton emerged from a third-round classic against League One side Annan to set up a tasty tie with the Ibrox side.

A wild 5-4 victory has brought the reward of a tie that will not only bring a sizable number of eyeballs to them but also major financial rewards for the League Two outfit.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Dumbarton is not televised on Sky Sports Football in Scotland today. If you are based in Europe you can use Viaplay. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via Rangers TV broadcast services. Kick off time for the match is 5:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Dumbarton’s Themoreroom.com Stadium.

Stevie Farrell’s side have nothing to lose and everything to gain from arguably the biggest David vs. Goliath showdown in the Scottish FA Cup third round. The Sons will undoubtedly be eager to produce a resilient display in front of their 2,000 supporters.

The Gers, who have already tasted silverware in the League Cup this season, lost their undefeated record under boss Philippe Clement in a contentious 2-1 defeat at Celtic, a result that could have major ramifications in the title race with them now eight points behind the Bhoys, albeit with a couple of games in hand over their arch-rivals.

They did bounce back to win their last game before the winter break, 3-1 against an in-form Kilmarnock side, and were in Spain for warm-weather training.

They fell to a narrow 1-0 friendly loss to Hertha Berlin in La Manga before drawing 2-2 with Danish side FC Copenhagen at Ibrox in midweek as Clement looked to maintain the fitness levels of his players during the 18-day break.

