Dortmund v AC Milan live streaming

Borussia Dortmund has excelled in Group F of the Champions League, and they are now in a position to almost guarantee their spot in the last 16 if they can avoid a defeat at the San Siro.

Group F, which includes tough competitors like Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, has been a challenging group, making Dortmund’s current top position all the more impressive.

Dortmund’s rise to the top was bolstered by securing six points from their matches against Newcastle, a significant turnaround following a less impressive start to their campaign. Their recent form suggests they are well-prepared to take on a Milan side that isn’t at full strength.

What TV channel can I watch the game?

The match is broadcast on the TnT Sports Network channel in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Coming off a strong 4-2 victory over Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, Dortmund seems to be in high spirits.

Niclas Fullkrug, a recent addition to the team, has been performing exceptionally, scoring in three consecutive games and finding his rhythm at the Westfalenstadion.

Milan, meanwhile, revived their campaign with a 2-1 victory over PSG after a slow start that saw them failing to score in their first three matches.

They face challenges with several key players out, including Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, and Yunus Musah, which could impact their performance against Dortmund.

The previous meeting between these two sides in Germany ended in a goalless draw.

This outcome contributes to a pattern seen in Champions League matches involving Milan, where in three of the last four games, at least one team failed to score.

This trend of low-scoring games is also evident in Milan’s recent Serie A performances at home. In their last five home league games, either Milan or their opponents have failed to score.

Betting on at least one of the teams not scoring in this match seems a sound choice, with odds of 11/10.

This bet would have been successful in all four of Dortmund’s group games, indicating their propensity for matches with few goals.

Given these statistics and Dortmund’s position in the group, they might be content with securing a draw in Milan.