Home - News - Doncaster v Everton Live Stream

Its Carabao Cup tonight (or EFL Cup if you prefer) and with a variety of fixtures to choose from now is a good time to find live streaming of your game to watch.

TV fixtures for today:

Chelsea v Wimbledon

Harrogate v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Sheffield Utd vs Lincoln

Tonight its Doncaster Rovers v Everton FC which is the game to be broadcast live, with both teams at the bottom of their respective divisions.

The streaming news is that the game is available to watch on Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football has chosen the Everton game to be its featured match to be broadcast live on Sky Sports tonight, TV Channel 403.

That means all those visitors based in the United Kingdom can get access to all the Carabao Cup action tonight.

The match will also be available on Sky Go Mobile app and also you can get a 24hr Sky Sports pass from NOW TV, who have a range of viewing options for you to choose from.

Kick off time for this one is 8PM meaning there’s plenty of time to get settled and watch the action unfold.

Everton and Sean Dyche are already in all sorts of trouble at the foot of the Premier League table so they’ll be wanting to put in a decent performance with no issues.

Likewise Doncaster are struggling at the foot of League Two and will need all the help they can get against their Premier League opponents.

Dyche is sure to change the side around as there’s already a big game on the horizon this weekend as the Toffees travel to face Sheffield Utd.

Everton lost by a late goal against Wolverhampton Wanders last weekend so a trip away from the pressure of Goodison Park may be what is required for them heading in to this one.