Doctor Who Tardis Children in Need

This year’s BBC Children in Need is set to be a cosmic affair with an exclusive Doctor Who scene that promises to take fans on an interstellar journey.

In anticipation of the upcoming 60th anniversary specials, the scene will feature the beloved David Tennant, reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Mawaan Rizwan, who brings to life a new enigmatic character.

Together, they delve into a long-standing enigma tied to one of the Doctor’s most notorious adversaries.

Crafted by Russell T Davies, the esteemed Doctor Who Showrunner, this special segment is a unique contribution to the BBC Children in Need lineup, setting the stage for the Doctor’s next escapades in three special episodes marking the show’s momentous 60th year this November.

Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek into the making of this special scene, as the upcoming companion series, Doctor Who: Unleashed, shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look during the broadcast.

David Tennant expressed his connection to the tradition, noting his history of participating in BBC Children in Need during his tenure on Doctor Who. Mawaan Rizwan shared his thrill at working with his heroes from the series, noting the surreal experience on set.

Russell T Davies echoed the sentiment, highlighting Doctor Who’s longstanding commitment to supporting BBC Children in Need and expressing hope that the special will be enjoyed by long-time enthusiasts and newcomers alike, all while supporting a great cause.

Be sure to catch this special Doctor Who scene on BBC Children in Need at 7 pm, Friday 17th November, on BBC One and iPlayer, with additional content available on iPlayer for those eager to explore more of the Whoniverse.